Saudi King Receives New Pacemaker Battery, Leaves Hospital - Royal Court

On a table covered in a green sheet, two Saudi officers pour out thousands of white amphetamine pills they have just seized from a neighbourhood in the kingdom's Red Sea city of Jeddah. An AFP crew accompanied the anti-narcotics agents on their raid Tuesday when police officers arrested three people carrying 28,000 Captagon tablets. The operation -- during which AFP was requested to turn off its cameras for security reasons -- was part of the country's efforts to crack down on dealers and smugglers of the amphetamine-type stimulant. "The kingdom's authorities have in the past six years foiled attempts to smuggle more than 600 million amphetamine pills" coming from Lebanon alone, Major Mohammed al-Nujaidi, spokesman for Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Narcotics Control, told AFP.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO