Middle East

Saudi King Receives New Pacemaker Battery, Leaves Hospital - Royal Court

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz left a hospital in Riyadh after undergoing medical tests and replacement of his heart pacemaker battery, the royal court said...

