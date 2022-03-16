Special City Council meeting on vaccine mandate for city workers Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Alderman will hold a special City Council meeting in an attempt to get Mayor Lori Lightfoot to change her vaccine mandate for city employees.

The meeting involves 11 aldermen who are pushing for the change.

All city workers were supposed get their first dose of the COVID vaccine as of Sunday or be placed on non-disciplinary, no pay status.

Lightfoot now says city workers have until April 13 to get their second COVID shot.

City data shows more than 2,000 employees are still noncompliant.

The 11 alderman want to include natural COVID immunity as a reporting option for city employees, along with testing.

Lightfoot has called today's meeting a "stunt."

"It's not a stunt, it's a reaction to her own abrasive behavior and refusing to be collaborative...," Ald. Ray Lopez (15th Ward) said.

Lightfoot added that she won't attend Wednesday's special meeting which is set for 2 p.m.