Rihanna's pregnancy struggles are all too relatable

By Rachel Avery
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna's baby bump has been stealing headlines around the world, and now the star has got candid about her latest pregnancy struggles – and they are all too relatable. The Umbrella singer spoke to Elle to promote the news that her Fenty Beauty line is being rolled out across Ulta Beauty’s...

The Independent

Rihanna reflects on ‘rebellious’ pregnancy style: ‘I’m not going to buy maternity clothes’

Rihanna has reflected on her widely praised maternity style, with the singer revealing it was important for her to reject what society expects pregnant women to wear.Since revealing in January that she is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s first child, the Fenty Beauty founder has stepped out on a number of occasions in memorable outfits, including a black babydoll negligee during Paris Fashion Week and a bright blue full-length bodysuit with cut-out details.During a recent launch party for Fenty Beauty at Ulta, the 34-year-old billionaire, who wore a silver floor-length sequin skirt, a silver long-sleeved cut-out bralette, and a...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Rihanna Says She's Going to Be a “Psycho” Mom

When it comes to motherhood, Rihanna says she plans on following the lead of one of the biggest stars of the Real Housewives franchise. The pop star revealed that she's currently in her third trimester in a new interview with Elle and has started thinking ahead about what her parenting style is going to be when her baby with A$AP Rocky arrives. As a diehard Bravo fan, Rihanna explained that she believes her brand of mothering is going to be similar to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. “Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be,” she said. “Psycho about it.” She went on to joke that actually she's going to be “worse” than the reality star to the point where, “You talk about my kids, it's over.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Radar Online.com

Barack Obama's Daughters Sasha And Malia Flaunt Fit Figures On L.A. Hike

Staying in shape — together! Sasha and Malia Obama were spotted working up a sweat during a sunny hike in the hills of Los Angeles, California. The newfound west coast residents, known for being the daughters of 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, both showed off their fit figures in workout gear as they chatted amongst each other in photos published by the Daily Mail on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Rihanna
