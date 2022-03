Every gamer says "gg" at the end of a tough battle, but the real-life road to a good game has just as many thrills, challenges, and adventures. With GG, we're celebrating the gamers who are pushing the status quo and playing to win online and IRL — and that's why, in partnership with H&M (shop the retailer's spring collection today), we're putting the spotlight on virtual fashion visionaries, who are making a name for themselves as clothing designers in the metaverse. Here, they share how they became entrenched in the world of virtual clothing, where they draw their inspiration, and how real-life fashion trends can influence in-game designs.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO