Rural arts festival unveils packed programme

Click here to read the full article. Blue Mountain Film Festival (BMFF), the event held 90 minutes from Toronto in the titular mountains, has named Diana Sanchez as Co-Director of Programming.
Sanchez previously spent sixteen years as an International Programmer at TIFF, and was Senior Director, Film for the fest between 2019 and 2021, overseeing both festival and cinematheque programming.
She was also the founding Artistic Director of the Panama Film Festival. Currently, she works as a Sessional Lecturer at the University of Toronto’s Cinema Studies Institute.
BMFF, which runs June 1-5 this year, presents twenty-five international and Canadian films over five days....
