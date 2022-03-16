Rural arts festival unveils packed programme

The Jekyll Island Spring Arts Festival returns this weekend…rain or shine. The Association focuses on promoting all forms of art…painting, weaving, writing and pottery to name just a few. Artists from all over the country sell their creations inside the gift shop. This weekend’s event will focus a bit more on local vendors allowing visitors to roam through multiple tents to purchase items. Visitors will also be able to get hand on experience with showcases and tutorials all weekend. Rance made the trip up to Georgia to get his hands dirty and learn more about this weekend’s activities.

FESTIVAL ・ 9 DAYS AGO