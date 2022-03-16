ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Office building in northeast Charlotte sells for $21M

By Elise Franco
 4 days ago
A 126,000-square-foot office building in northeast Charlotte sold recently for $21 million. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders...

Charlotte Business Journal

Greg Collier becomes first Charlotte chef to advance to finals in James Beard Awards

Charlotte chef Greg Collier could be the first to bring home a James Beard Award to the Queen City. He’s advanced to the prestigious award’s final round of competition. Collier will compete against four other chefs to be named Best Chef in the Southeast. That list includes Katie Button behind Cúrate in Asheville; Cheetie Kumar of Garland in Raleigh; Ricky Moore at Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham; and Philip Krajeck with Rolf and Daughters in Nashville, Tennessee.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Real estate Leads - March 11, 2022

Real estate Leads - March 11, 2022

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (60) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (47) ContractorUse typeSite stateProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (289) ContractorUse...
REAL ESTATE
Charlotte Business Journal

CBJ Morning Buzz: South End tops uptown as city's most expensive office submarket; Brightspeed taps exec to oversee market push

The rapid pace of development in South End and high-profile companies settling there has pushed price tags for office real estate above those found even in the central business district. Plus, a broadband and telecommunications provider that recently disclosed plans to put its headquarters in Charlotte has tapped an executive to oversee its product and go-to-market functions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

BlkTech Interactive to host inaugural social impact hackathon to support HBCU entrepreneurs

BlkTech Interactive in Charlotte will host a hackathon later this month to tackle social issues. The inaugural HBCU Social Impact Hackathon, with support from Lowe's Cos. Inc. (NYSE: LOW), runs March 25-29. It will focus on ways technology can help with food access, education and community violence. Participants will spend the first few days designing, developing and testing prototypes. A pitch event is scheduled for the final night, with a panel of judges including Rob Cummings, Kim Evans and Ty Chandler, among others.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Economy
Real Estate
Largest NC Metro Law Firms

Largest NC Metro Law Firms

This is a list of the largest North Carolina metro area law firms, ranked by number of attorneys in North Carolina. This list is a compilation of lists prepared for the Charlotte Business Journal, the Triad Business Journal and the Triangle Business Journal. Information was compiled from survey questionnaires, telephone interviews with firm representatives and the firms’ websites. Metro areas include Charlotte, the Triad (Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point) and the Triangle (Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

CBJ Morning Buzz: Carolinas rack up dozens of accolades in Southern Living; High turnout expected for development's hearing

Southern Living magazine is out with its annual feature highlighting the best of what the region has to offer, and the Carolinas made a strong showing. Charlotte comes in at No. 8 among the best cities on the list — but it's areas within a short driving distance from here, particularly the North Carolina mountains and coastal South Carolina, that racked up the most accolades.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Remember when major employers wanted employees and executives in politics?

Political analysts — and politicians themselves — see a far different landscape in local elections. Join us to honor CBJ's Business Person of the Year, Kelly King. Do you know any young professionals who stand out in the crowd? The Charlotte Business Journal is searching for the region's 40 top business and civic leaders under the age of 40 to honor at the 29th annual 40 under 40 Awards! Nominate someone who has demonstrated a commitment to their career and community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

