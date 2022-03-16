ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Rescue Mission’s Atrium Dining Room Will Soon Reopen After Being Closed for Two Years

By Melissa Awesome
 1 day ago
The Evansville Rescue Mission is truly a great organization in downtown Evansville. They work hard to serve the community and provide resources to help people get back on their feet. The pandemic threw everyone for a loop. Two years ago everything changed when the Coronavirus pandemic took off. Our...

Early Learning Center Opens ‘Baby Hangers’ Clothing Resource for Evansville Preschoolers

Over the years, we have talked and written a lot about Hangers - the EVSC Foundation's student clothing resource. Hangers provides clothing and personal hygiene products for students within the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC). Representatives from Hangers and the EVSC recently cut the ribbon on a new clothing resource called the PEO (Personal Essential Opportunity) Shoppe, aka, "Baby Hangers."
The Complete Guide to Kids Summer Camps in Southern Indiana

There are two different perspectives on summer break — the kid's perspective and the parent's perspective. For the kids, it means a needed rest from homework, tests, and sitting behind a desk for seven or so hours a day. It means carefree days of sleeping in and spending the day watching TV, playing video games, or playing outside. For parents, it's anything but carefree. It means trying to figure out what you're going to do with your kids while you're at work. Unless you have teenagers old enough to stay home by themselves, you have to have somewhere to take your kids while you put your time in at the office. Of course, daycare is an option, and there are many, many great daycare options in southern Indiana, but if you're looking for something a little different to fill those carefree days of summer, a summer camp is a great option. Not only does it give you peace of mind knowing your kids are somewhere safe, but it also gives them the chance to experience a wide variety of activities they may not always have the opportunity to experience.
