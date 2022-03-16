ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Indiana CenterPoint Energy Customers Catch a Break – Residential Disconnects on Hold

By Liberty
 1 day ago
According to a press release from the company, Centerpoint Energy has voluntarily suspended residential disconnects for the time being. You will still receive bills with the disconnect notice. CenterPoint is waiving the disconnects through May 31, 2022. Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Natural Gas. "We recognize there...

