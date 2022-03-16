Lions, and tigers, and bears! Oh my!: BSHS brings the Land of Oz to life

Jefferson White, who plays ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom on “Yellowstone,” is very familiar with the show’s massive base of fans. As we all already know, the “Yellowstone” faithful are a special breed of television watchers. The rabid fan base is 100 percent dedicated to their favorite show and the growing “Yellowstone” universe. No one is more appreciative of this fact the show’s cast and creators. Jefferson White says he’s had numerous encounters with fans of his hit show. To the surprise of no one, White is often referred to as “Jimmy” when out in public. Some watchers even take it a step further, treating poor Jefferson the way Jimmy is often treated on the show. White doesn’t mind and in fact, considers it a compliment to his acting skills. He talks about his interaction with “Yellowstone” fans in a recent podcast appearance.
