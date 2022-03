Niabi Zoo is just about a month away from opening and if you're planning to take the kids, you should know about a way you can save money on tickets. Niabi Zoo is offering a discount to visitors who get their tickets online in advance (the link to do that is here). To get the discount, you have to buy the tickets by 9:00 a.m. on the day of your visit. Which is a quick and easy thing to do the night before you take the fam to the zoo.

