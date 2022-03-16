ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, IA

Nebraska Woman Faces Theft Charges in Fremont County

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Sidney) An Omaha, Nebraska woman collecting scrap metal from a previously flooded property faces theft charges in Fremont County. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont County K9 Unit responded to a suspicious person’s report on the property at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies located 46-year old Cynthia Unger and charged her with 1st-degree theft from a disaster-affected building, a Class C Felony. Deputies transported Unger to the Fremont County Jail and held her on a $10,000 bond.

