State Patrol to have Stepped Up Speed Enforcement Through August

The Minnesota State legislature is expected to look at walleye limits on Minnesota lakes during the legislative session. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says some special interest groups are pushing for the walleye limit to move from 6 to 4 fish. Schmitt says some lakes like Leech Lake already have a 4 walleye limit. He says he doesn't care either way what the state does because so few anglers catch 5 or 6 walleyes per visit. Schmitt says there isn't any biological evidence that moving from 6 to a 4 walleye limit will benefit the walleye population. He says the walleye population in the state is mostly good. Schmitt says this discussion comes up almost early year at the Capitol but he doesn't expect there to be enough support for it to pass.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO