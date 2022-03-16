ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Patrol to have Stepped Up Speed Enforcement Through August

By Jim Maurice
 1 day ago
ST. PAUL -- The State Patrol says drivers can expect significant presence on freeways around Minnesota as stepped-up speed enforcement is extended through August. Lieutenant Gordon Shank says as spring and summer...

MNDOT May Pay for Damages from Minnesota Potholes

It's Spring... or at least "fake Spring" right now in Minnesota. Also known as "pothole season". Man- they are really bad this year, too. Some roads are so bad that it feels like you are driving on a gravel road that hasn't been grated in a minute, or it could just be one that creeps up on you as you turn a corner and suddenly BOOM you feel like your car should have broken in half as you drive over the thing; not knowing it was even there.
State Legislature Looking at Walleye Limits

The Minnesota State legislature is expected to look at walleye limits on Minnesota lakes during the legislative session. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says some special interest groups are pushing for the walleye limit to move from 6 to 4 fish. Schmitt says some lakes like Leech Lake already have a 4 walleye limit. He says he doesn't care either way what the state does because so few anglers catch 5 or 6 walleyes per visit. Schmitt says there isn't any biological evidence that moving from 6 to a 4 walleye limit will benefit the walleye population. He says the walleye population in the state is mostly good. Schmitt says this discussion comes up almost early year at the Capitol but he doesn't expect there to be enough support for it to pass.
St. Cloud Man Charged for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have charged one man in a shooting incident in Avon Tuesday that seriously injured another man. But, the alleged triggerman is still on the loose. According to the criminal complaint, 20-year-old Grant Monaghan of St. Cloud is charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

