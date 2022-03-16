Three YA fantasies take you on a journey — at home

The demo for Devolver Digital's Trek to Yomi makes it clear that the team behind the game are not only in love with legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa: they've also spent a considerable amount of time studying his filmography. Seven Samurai, Yojimbo, Rashomon, and the rest of Kurosawa's samurai films. Every monochrome area is a feast for the eyes, places where flashes of lightning flood the sky with intense bloom and foreground scenery is skillfully used to convey a sense of cave-bound claustrophobia, or focus your attention on a particular part of the screen. Wherever you look you'll find faux film grain and digital dirt. These effects and techniques bring texture and life to the hand-crafted beauty before your eyes in a way raw graphical power can’t ever truly match.
Comments / 0