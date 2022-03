The New York City Police Department is moving its policymaking activities into the cloud, and using a software-as-a-service platform from Esper to do so. Texas-based Esper says it is working with the agency — the largest police department in the U.S., with more than 36,000 officers — to deploy the technology, an effort scheduled for completion in the third quarter of this year.

