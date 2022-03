After an interim of more than a decade, youth softball and baseball are returning to Blake Mounce Memorial Park in Ecru. “This is where I started playing ball, and we’re excited to offer it again,” said Brittany Seale, 27, a City of Ecru employee who has recently coordinated registration and overseen renovations at the park. The field has a new, concrete backstop behind home plate, as well as a nifty new batting cage. New fencing all around, new dugouts and a new scoreboard are also in place. The infield has been smoothed and leveled and the whole place is looking spiffy and ready for some diamond sports action.

ECRU, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO