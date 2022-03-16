ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Vietnam drops COVID-19 restrictions for foreign visitors

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vvrle_0egfAWCK00

Vietnam on Wednesday scrapped quarantine and other travel restrictions for foreign visitors in an effort to fully reopen its border after two years of pandemic-related closure, the government said.

Visitors entering the Southeast Asian country only need to show a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival, according to the Health Ministry, which said the new measures were effective immediately.

Visitors must monitor their own health during the first 10 days of their stay and notify medical professionals in Vietnam if they experience any COVID-19-like symptoms.

Vietnam also reinstated visa exemptions and the issuance of visas on arrival similar to their pre-pandemic status.

Vietnam closed its border and stopped issuing tourist visas in March 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. It partially reopened to international tourism last November for visitors traveling in strict bubbles.

In Hanoi’s Old Quarter, where streets were bustling before the pandemic, many shops have closed due to a lack of tourists. The few that remain open are struggling.

“It has been very hard. Business is so slow because there are no foreign tourists,” said Tuyet Lien, the owner of a shop selling silk and other souvenir products.

“I’m very excited the country is reopening completely. The tourists will come back soon and business will thrive again,” Lien added.

The tourism industry comprised nearly 10% of the country’s economy before the pandemic.

“We believe Vietnam is quickly changing to be better aligned with other global destinations that have reopened for tourism. We remain positive that inbound travel volume will gradually rise,” said Mathieu Le Besq, general manager of Accor hotels in Vung Tau, a beach resort city in southern Vietnam.

The reopening comes as Vietnam reports record numbers of new COVID-19 infections, with a daily average of nearly 200,000 cases over the past two weeks.

Despite the high infection rate, the Health Ministry says the majority of patients have mild symptoms from the omicron variant and do not require hospitalization.

Vietnam has administered over 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, covering 80% of the country's 98 million people, according to the Health Ministry.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The CDC's 'Avoid Travel' List Now Includes 60% of International Countries

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
TRAVEL
AZFamily

CDC advises Americans to avoid travel to Mexico due to high COVID levels

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Spring break is here, which means people will be traveling to one of the most popular vacation spots: Mexico. A few weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Mexico’s travel advisory rating to a level 4 which means very high risk for COVID-19. Mexico is open to travelers, but the CDC is advising people to avoid traveling there. Safety and violent crime in the country are concerns since the U.S. embassy in Mexico issued an emergency alert after two Canadians were killed at a Playa del Carmen luxury hotel in January.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#International Tourism#Covid#Southeast Asian#The Health Ministry
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Phys.org

Study confirms SARS-CoV-2 related coronaviruses in trade-confiscated pangolins in Viet Nam

A new study in the journal Frontiers in Public Health led by scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) confirms that pangolins confiscated from the illegal wildlife trade in Viet Nam host SARS-CoV-2-related coronaviruses. Previously, only pangolins confiscated in China had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 related coronaviruses. The authors of...
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy