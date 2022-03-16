ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comedian Rosie Jones sparks debate over ‘see you later’ colloquialism

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehpig_0egfASfQ00

The great divide between the north and south of the UK often manifests itself in politics. However, a viral Twitter thread has sparked a debate over how friendly Northerners are compared to Londoners .

Comedian Rosie Jones , who is from Bridlington, Yorkshire, posted a joke on the social media platform about how Londoners seem to react with “genuine horror” when she says “see you later” instead of “goodbye”.

She wrote: “The genuine horror of a Londoner when I, a Yorkshire lass, use the colloquial term for goodbye up north: ‘See you later’.

“You can see them thinking, ‘Have we planned to meet later, or is she going to show up randomly at my house in the middle of the night?’”

Fellow Britons from the north agreed with Jones and posted anecdotes of their own about other “colloquialisms” unique to the upper regions of the country.

One person who said they come from Scotland replied to Jones’ tweet: “I take great delight in thanking/saying hello to bus drivers in London. The genuine horror is seen in the eyes. We also use the ‘see you later’ as a form of goodbye in Scotland.”

Another Twitter user, who identified themselves as a Geordie – from Tyneside or a neighbouring region of north-east England – said : “Whenever I am in London, I smile at people on the tube, just to see how many I can unsettle.”

A third person who said they live in North Wales described how confused their wife, who is from the Midlands, was by the phrase “see you after”.

They said : “We often use ‘see you after’ which foxed my wife when she moved here from the Midlands. She kept thinking, ‘After what?’”

However, many Londoners did not recognise Jones’ observation and said “see you later” was a standard phrase in the capital.

“This isn’t a northern colloquialism though?” one person puzzled . “Londoners say it all the time? At least, I and most friends/family do, who either live, work or have grown up in or just outside London. My two-year-old daughter even says it, she hears it so much.”

Another wrote: “As a Londoner born and bred (and still living here), I say hello to strangers every day. I chat to people on the bus and tube. I thank bus drivers and yes, even Londoners often say ‘See you later’.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about – you clearly don’t meet very many Londoners.”

Food critic and Masterchef regular Jay Rayner added his own observation of being a Londoner and said : “The genuine horror of this Londoner when you, a person from anywhere else, insists upon waiting for the tube barriers to fully open and close again for the person in front of you before tapping in.

“I MEAN GOD HELP US, I’M NOT MADE OF TIME.”

Others made their own jokes based on Jones’, with one person writing: “I’m from London where we use the phrase ‘later, potater’ for goodbye. Made the mistake of saying it in Yorkshire – I had a big crowd of northern lads and lasses following me around all week because they thought I was going to give them a potato!”

Sports journalist Tom Victor joked : “The genuine horror of a Londoner when I, a crocodile, use the colloquial term for goodbye, ‘See you later’. You can see them thinking, ‘Am I an alligator?’”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rosie Jones to host Channel 4 cooking show in ‘stride forward’ for disability representation

Comedian Rosie Jones is set to host a new comedy, chat and cooking show for Channel 4, in what is being described as a “big stride forward” for representation of disability on TV.Dine Hard, a five-part series, will see Jones – an amateur cook – try her hand at making meals for several famous faces.In a bid to diversify on-screen and behind the scenes, one third of the show’s cast and staff will be made up of disabled talent.“Expect great chat, mediocre food and (hopefully) very few culinary-related trips to A&E,” Channel 4 said in its announcement.Thomas Pullen, a digital...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘I’m a TV producer’s dream!’ – Rosie Jones on the trouble with being the poster girl for disabled comedy

I’m writing this article from a lovely cafe in Poole, Dorset, and a sweet man has just asked for a photo with me. He’s a fan, he claims. I of course say yes, but when he swipes to open his phone, it reveals that the last thing he Googled was “disabled comedian”. He is mortified. I, naturally, find it funny. It is clear he saw me from across the cafe, thought, “Oh, I recognise her mug” and searched the two terms he knew about me: “disabled” and “comedian”. I am not bothered that he had to Google who I was, or that he reduced me to my ability and my job, but I am bothered that, according to the world’s number one search engine, I am the only disabled comedian.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Jones
Person
Jay Rayner
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

UFC London 2022 LIVE results: Paddy Pimblett and Tom Aspinall secure statement wins

There must have been something in the air at the O2 Arena on Saturday night, where UFC London marked perhaps the most significant night in the history of UK mixed martial arts. Of the 12 bouts scheduled for the first edition of the event since 2019, 10 featured British fighters. Seven of those combatants were victorious in the English capital, with six winning via stoppage. Five of those finishes came in the first round, while the other was an early contender for knockout of the year.In the main event on Saturday, Wigan heavyweight Tom Aspinall made a mockery of...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colloquialism#See You Later#Northerners#Londoners#Josierones
The Independent

Voices: With the world the way it is at the moment, we need to stop saving things for tomorrow and seize the day

I bought a new pair of sunglasses last May. They’re sat in their little pouch in my bedside table and have never been worn. It’s not even like they were expensive. Whenever it’s sunny up here in Manchester, which let’s be honest, isn’t very often, I whip out the old ones, bought in the sale in a small American mall. You know the kind. The metal has got wet too many times, so there’s that weird green rust on the frames, the arms fall in on themselves and there’s now an extra bend around the nose piece so they’re not...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Elizabeth Hurley says her ‘heart aches’ as she is forced to miss ex-fiancé Shane Warne’s funeral

Elizabeth Hurley has said her “heart aches” as she is unable to attend her ex-fiancé Shane Warne’s funeral this weekend.The Australian cricket legend died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack while in Koh Samui, Thailand, earlier this month (4 March).The funeral for Warne took place on Sunday morning (20 March).Hurley – who was engaged to Warne between 2011 and 2013 – shared a heartfelt message ahead of the private ceremony, expressing her sadness that she could not be in attendance.“My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral,” she explained. “I was filming last...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ireland coach Andy Farrell sas summer tour of New Zealand is ‘perfect opportunity’

Andy Farrell believes a tantalising summer tour of New Zealand is the ideal opportunity to test Ireland’s progress following their Triple Crown triumph.The in-form Irish finished the Guinness Six Nations with silverware courtesy of Saturday’s 26-5 bonus-point victory over Scotland, albeit being denied the title by France’s Grand Slam.Farrell’s men have won 12 of their last 13 matches and received widespread plaudits for recent performances, including an eye-catching autumn win over the All Blacks in Dublin.Ireland have never won away to New Zealand and will face a stern examination of their credentials during three Tests in July, with the three-time...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kate Cross admits England Women still searching for ‘complete performance’

Bowler Kate Cross admitted England were still searching for the “complete performance” at the Women’s World Cup after a nail-biting one-wicket win against New Zealand in Auckland.England kept alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals and defending their world crown after surviving a batting collapse while chasing 204 for victory.The defending champions slipped from 176 for four in the 41st over to 196 for nine in the 46th before last-wicket pair Charlie Dean and Anya Shrubsole saw them home.🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌 #CWC22 | @Anya_shrubsole pic.twitter.com/ucuQ8NTesu— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 20, 2022Cross said in an interview with the England and...
WORLD
The Guardian

Rebellion review – XR documentary makes clear case for direct action

“It works! Rebellion works!” says Farhana Yamin, grinning. Outside Shell’s headquarters in central London – and in full view of an enormous crowd – the British-Pakistani climate lawyer and activist made a statement by crossing a line of police tape and supergluing her hand to the pavement. The moment is captured in real time in Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot’s thoughtful, spirited documentary about the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion (XR). It focuses on members including Yamin, co-founder Gail Bradbrook, ex-farmer and self-described “non-violence nerd” Roger Hallam and Hallam’s daughter, Savannah.
MOVIES
The Independent

Celebrities join friends and family at funeral of Shane Warne

Shane Warne’s family and friends were joined by dozens of celebrities at his private funeral, including former England captain Michael Vaughan.The service in Warne’s home town of Melbourne was attended by around 80 guests, including his three children, parents, friends and retired Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Vaughan.The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died of a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand, on March 4, aged 52.Television presenter Eddie McGuire, who anchors Australian Football League show Fox Footy, hosted the service, which was also attended by former AFL greats.McGuire...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

William and Kate to visit beachfront village on day two of Caribbean tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will learn about efforts to preserve Belize’s barrier reef as their Caribbean tour continues.William and Kate spent around an hour chatting with Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and his wife Rosanna after arriving on Saturday for the start of an eight-day trip to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.The couple looked relaxed after their 11-hour long-haul trip from the UK and were welcomed by Belize’s Governor General Froyla Tzalam as they stepped from the Voyager ministerial jet.When the Cambridges met Belize’s prime minister and his wife around an hour later, William said: “It’s lovely to be...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy