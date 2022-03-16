ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wales keeper Danny Ward to miss World Cup play-off with Austria

By Phil Blanche
Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward has been ruled out of Wales’ World Cup play-off against Austria after undergoing knee surgery.

Ward played at Euro 2020 last summer and is Wales’ first-choice keeper after ousting long-time number one Wayne Hennessey.

“It’s really unfortunate,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said of Ward ahead of the Foxes’ Europa League Conference tie in Rennes.

“He has had the injury for a while and it was a clean-up operation on his meniscus. So he’s out for a number of weeks. He will be back towards the end of the season.

“It’s something he’s tried to play through. He couldn’t carry on and that’s why you’ve not seen him.”

Hennessey is now set to win his 99th cap against Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium on March 24.

The Burnley veteran could become the third Welshman to the 100 caps landmark should Wales confirm a friendly five days later.

Wales manager Robert Page is due to announce his squad for the Austria play-off semi-final on Wednesday.

Strikers Kieffer Moore and Tyler Roberts are due to miss out through respective foot and hamstring injuries.

St Pauli defender James Lawrence is also expected to be absent with a thigh problem.

But star men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are set to be named in Page’s squad despite recent injury concerns and limited game-time at Real Madrid and Rangers respectively.

