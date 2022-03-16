ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Multiple dead as New Mexico University of Southwest golf team crashes returning from Texas tournament

 4 days ago

Multiple people are thought to be dead after a bus crash involving members of the University of the Southwest’s sports teams.

The crash happened on Tuesday night as mens and women’s golf teams from the New Mexico university crashed about nine miles from the city of Andrews, northwest of Midland-Odessa.

The mens and women’s teams were thought to have been returning home from competitions at Midland College in west Texas, according to ABC News, when the accident occured.

The university said it was working to identify any victims and was notifying family members on Wednesday morning.

More follows

