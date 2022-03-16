ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Carlik Jones: Shines in victory

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Jones produced 30 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn basketball vs. Miami in NCAA Tournament: Live score updates

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl didn't address his roster's lack of postseason experience until after Selection Sunday. Center Walker Kessler was the only player who had played in an NCAA Tournament game. He scored two points off the bench for North Carolina in a 2021 first-round loss. But Kessler said before Auburn's first-round game Friday that the team understands the sense of finality — there's not much more to it. ...
AUBURN, AL
Tennis World Usa

Bryson DeChambeau: "It is a hard decision"

Bryson DeChambeau’s comeback could begin next week. The eight-time TOUR winner is in the field for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club. Injuries have kept DeChambeau off the PGA TOUR since he missed the cut Farmers Insurance Open in late January.
GOLF
Western Iowa Today

Mid-distance a strength for Exira-EHK girls track

(Elk Horn) Five girls are out for track at Exira-EHK. The Spartan roster will be made up of mostly mid-distance runners. Head coach Cory Bartz says they’ll do a lot of mixing and matching with 200’s, 400’s, and 800’s while also trying to fill a couple of field events. Macy Emgarten is the only senior on the team. “We are going to try and get her in the 200 and open 400 maybe or throw a relay together. If we can get Macy’s time down in the 200 another second or so that could put her in the hunt to qualify for state.”
ELK HORN, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlik Jones
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Getting second opinion

Flaherty (shoulder) is getting a second opinion on his MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports. While an official diagnosis on Flaherty's shoulder troubles is not yet available, the latest news doesn't seem particularly good, as there wouldn't be a need for a second opinion if the MRI results were clear and favorable. Even a minor delay is likely to cost him some time at the start of the season, but an extended absence could also be on the table.
MLB
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Expected to sign with Bears

St. Brown is expected to sign a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. St. Brown had a career-low mark in receiving yards last year, as he secured nine of 17 targets for 98 yards while rushing three times for 14 yards. The Bears lost Allen Robinson via free agency during the offseason, so St. Brown should have a chance to carve out a role behind Darnell Mooney in a re-tooling Chicago wideout corps.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Damien Wilson: Signs with Panthers

Wilson agreed to a two-year contract with the Panthers on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Wilson set a career high with 106 tackles (59 solo), three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games for Jacksonville in 2021, and he was able to secure a multi-year deal in free agency. The 28-year-old should be a solid IDP option for Carolina in 2022 coming off last year's production.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Out to rest knee

Conley is out Sunday against the Knicks due to right knee injury maintenance. The veteran will sit out the front half of the back-to-back set. Conley has endured a brutal March, shooting just 31.3 percent from the field. In his absence, Jordan Clarkson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see more run.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Signs with Cardinals

Dickerson signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Dickerson spent time with the Marlins and Blue Jays in 2021 and worked mainly in the strong side of a platoon. He slashed .271/.326/.408 with six homers, 43 runs, 29 RBI and six stolen bases across 109 appearances between the two clubs and will compete with Tyler O'Neill for playing time during spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not on injury report

Mitchell (calf) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Mitchell missed Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right calf contusion, but he should be back in action against New York on Sunday. He's averaged 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 35.0 minutes per game across his last four appearances.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy