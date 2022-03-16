MN Weather: Warm Temps Continue On Cloudy Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is already off to a warm start, and it’s only going to get warmer.

Most of the state was already in the mid-30s or low 40s as of 5:30 a.m. In the Twin Cities, temperatures will climb as high as 55 degrees. Southern Minnesota will get above 60.

There will be plenty of sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds later on.

Thursday looks to be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-40s in the Twin Cities. Friday will be similar before a rebound into the 50s for the weekend.

Next week will begin with the potential for some rain in the metro.