ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Weather: Warm Temps Continue On Cloudy Tuesday

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaB4r_0egf8BwG00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is already off to a warm start, and it’s only going to get warmer.

Most of the state was already in the mid-30s or low 40s as of 5:30 a.m. In the Twin Cities, temperatures will climb as high as 55 degrees. Southern Minnesota will get above 60.

There will be plenty of sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds later on.

Thursday looks to be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-40s in the Twin Cities. Friday will be similar before a rebound into the 50s for the weekend.

Next week will begin with the potential for some rain in the metro.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Snow, rain, and windy conditions for Sunday morning

TONIGHT: We will start to see isolated chances for both rain and snow tonight, but not until the late night hours. The line of moderate to major snow showers will start in central ID just before or around midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will occur for the rest of the region until snow and rain showers will arrive early morning Sunday. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures reach down to the low 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Brewing Snowstorm to Deliver Heavy Snowfall in Central US

According to experts, a massive shift in the weather is occurring in the country's middle this week, as air flowing down from the Arctic threatens to bring substantial temperature reversals. At the same time, a storm delivers heavy snow from the Rockies to the Great Lakes. The weather was almost...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco#The Twin Cities#Katiesteiner
CBS Minnesota

‘I Was Just Appalled’: Family Drives Cross-Country To Return Home After Canceled Sun Country Flight

Originally published March 17 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-hour road trip across half the country wasn’t part of the travel itinerary for Nancy Dolter’s family, but it was their way out of Florida after being stranded in in Tampa when their Sun Country flight got cancelled within hours of departure. They received an email of cancellation at 5:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. flight on Monday, Dolter said, and she couldn’t get a hold of customer service as they scrambled for a solution. Flights with other airlines didn’t have enough seats to accommodate her family of four. So they decided to drive from Florida...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Washington Post

After weekend of storms in Midwest, severe weather risk expands to East Coast

Residents of the Corn Belt and Mid-South are picking up the pieces after a weekend of violent weather, which claimed seven lives in Iowa and yielded more than three dozen reports of tornadoes. Now the severe weather threat is expanding east, encompassing the Appalachians and East Coast on Monday. Cities...
IOWA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Updates on winter storm conditions

Spring Twp. - 3.0" The heaviest snow will taper off by noon on Saturday, but light snow and strong winds will carry over into the afternoon. Gusty winds continue through Saturday night, which means blowing snow will continue. With temperatures continuing to drop, any untreated surfaces will become icy later today and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Week Begins With Cooler Temps; Snow Emergencies In Twin Cities

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | Snow Emergencies | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a very wet weekend, the forecast for the start of the week looks relatively quiet. Temperatures across the state will be below average on Monday, with the Twin Cities topping out at 29 degrees. Then on Tuesday, the metro will warm up a few degrees, possibly causing some of the weekend snowfall to melt. Light flurries or sprinkles are possible in the afternoon, though there’s a better chance of precipitation north of the Twin Cities. After Tuesday, temperatures will cool quite a bit for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Brief Warm-Up Before Below Average Stretch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday offers a warm-up in the Twin Cities, but it won’t last long. By the afternoon, the Twin Cities will reach highs in the mid-30s. Off to the southeast, temperatures will get above 40, while up north will see highs in the upper 20s. Things will stay dry through the morning, but the afternoon will bring a chance for flurries or snow showers in the metro. The most likely period for precipitation will be between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Colder air arrives Wednesday morning, with much of the state topping out in the teens. The Twin Cities will reach the low 20s. Temperatures will stay well below average throughout the week and into the weekend before another warm-up arrives on Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBTW News13

High temps soar to unseasonably warm levels

Happy Sunday my friends! Early fog is clearing up, and sunshine will win out today. If you thought Saturday was warm, today is going to be even toastier with highs soaring to a range of the mid-70s to mid-80s. Even more sun will work through, as well, which will make for poolside weather. All of […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Tuesday Brings Our First Trip Into The 50s This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be the first day this year that temperatures will reach into the 50s in Minnesota — and it won’t be the only day this week. WCCO’s Katie Steiner says temperatures will hit 50 by about 3 p.m. Monday, and the Twin Cities is expected to hit a high of 52. Sunshine will also help with melting the snowpack. Southern Minnesota will be even warmer, with temps reaching into the high 50s and evens low 60s in communities like Marshall and Worthington. Up north, look for temperatures in the mid- to high 40s. Wednesday will be another mild one,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WFMJ.com

Noticeably cooler temperatures Tuesday with a mostly cloudy forecast

It will be a chilly start to the day, with temperatures lingering around the freezing point. Along with the cold start, a few flurries will remain possible through the first half of the day. It will be mostly cloudy with a few breaks of the sun during the afternoon. Temperatures will be sitting in the 30s for most of the day before hitting a high of 40 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy