WeTweet: Therapist Recommendations, Chickpeas and Garbanzos | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Zoe Kravitz is nervous about hosting SNL in a week and asked Jimmy Fallon for some help. The Batman star sat down with the late night host to promote her new movie. However, when the topic of Saturday Night Live popped up, the actress was a little sheepish. Fallon reaffirmed that she would do absolutely fine when the time came on NBC. "I don't know, this was a horrible, horrible plan. I'm so scared and so excited. I'm asking for some comfort or something. Everyone I ask says, 'You should be!'" The host actually said that she would do her the favor as her anxiety creeped up. In his comments, he offered full support. "You're going to crush it, I think you're a natural! Everytime you come on the show, you just steal the whole show." So, the trust is there, but who knows how much better that makes Kravitz feel.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO