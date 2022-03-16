ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

WeTweet: Therapist Recommendations, Chickpeas and Garbanzos | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Finger Lakes Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy gets help from the audience to decide what he should post on Twitter based on which tweet gets the most votes. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock:...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Finger Lakes Times

Dua Lipa Surprises 80-Year-Old Superfan Papa Richy | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy and Dua Lipa team up to surprise unsuspecting superfan Papa Richy and fulfill his dream of dancing with Dua. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c.
MUSIC
Finger Lakes Times

Rosalía Talks MOTOMAMI, Jimmy’s "Motopapi" Energy and Harry Styles Texting Her | The Tonight Show

Rosalía talks about her new album MOTOMAMI, Harry Styles texting her old phone number and shares a behind-the-scenes look at recording her music. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Cosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Know About Amy Schumer's Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer is co-hosting this year's Oscars, and you can 100 percent expect her to show up on the red carpet with a date. Specifically, Amy's husband Chris Fischer, whom she married back in 2018 and shares an extremely sweet baby boy with. In case you've been sleeping on this relationship and need to brush up on all things Chris (and Chris + Amy), here's what you need to know:
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Celebrity#Therapist Recommendations
Finger Lakes Times

Auto-Tune Up with Heidi Klum | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy and Heidi Klum take turns livening up some boring things like a guide to celebrating spring break in Daytona Beach or a negative Amazon review for a dog stroller by turning them into unforgettable songs. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Zoe Kravitz Asks Jimmy Fallon To Do A Skit With Her When She Hosts

Zoe Kravitz is nervous about hosting SNL in a week and asked Jimmy Fallon for some help. The Batman star sat down with the late night host to promote her new movie. However, when the topic of Saturday Night Live popped up, the actress was a little sheepish. Fallon reaffirmed that she would do absolutely fine when the time came on NBC. "I don't know, this was a horrible, horrible plan. I'm so scared and so excited. I'm asking for some comfort or something. Everyone I ask says, 'You should be!'" The host actually said that she would do her the favor as her anxiety creeped up. In his comments, he offered full support. "You're going to crush it, I think you're a natural! Everytime you come on the show, you just steal the whole show." So, the trust is there, but who knows how much better that makes Kravitz feel.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Hello Magazine

Amy Schumer shares results of liposuction after unexpected decision

Amy Schumer has revealed she's undergone liposuction in a candid interview in which she spoke about her decision. The Life and Beth actress surprised fans when she opened up about getting liposuction on Chelsea Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea. She said: "I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Says She ‘Wants A Family’ With Fiancé Sam Asghari In Sweet Birthday Tribute

Britney Spears is shouting out her fiancé Sam Asghari with a sweet birthday post while also sharing her hopes for their future. Britney Spears, 40, is celebrating her fiancé Sam Asghari‘s 28th birthday by sharing a gorgeous post of herself and her man and giving him the best wishes. “Happy Birthday 🎊🎁 to my Fiancé … I love you so much ❤️,” the “Till the World Ends” singer captioned the photo of she and Sam getting cozy against a beautiful island sunset.
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Jon Glaser Excels at Playing a Douchebag | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jon Glaser talks about his character in Amy Schumer's show Life & Beth, discusses taking a dramatic role on Law & Order: SVU and shows off his hairstyle from the show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy...
MUSIC
Finger Lakes Times

The Head and the Heart: Virginia (Wind in the Night) | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Musical guest The Head and the Heart performs "Virginia (Wind in the Night)" for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The...
VIRGINIA STATE
Finger Lakes Times

Wet Leg: Chaise Longue | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Musical guest Wet Leg performs "Chaise Longue" for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy