Washington, DC

On This Day: 16 March 2012

George Clooney, along with his father Nick and Martin Luther King...

The Hill

Shooting outside Arkansas car show leaves as many as 10 injured

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided. Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the...
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol city council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 city residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
