Parent: Kids witnessed sex act on South Philly subway platform on their way to school

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — SEPTA is investigating after two people were seen having sex on a South Philly subway platform.

A man tweeted a picture of the incident, showing people undressed and one on top of the other at the Tasker-Morris Station. He said he’s a parent and his child witnessed the scene on his way to school, and other kids snapped the picture.

A spokesperson for SEPTA said officers were called to the station and briefly encountered the pair, who were by that point fully dressed. They walked out, and now police are reviewing surveillance video after receiving a complaint from the public.

The spokesperson added that police are typically focused on “highly trafficked areas or spots where [they] have reported problems” and were not monitoring that platform at the time.

Upon seeing the picture, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson commented that it was “totally unacceptable.”