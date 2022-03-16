ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Parent: Kids witnessed sex act on South Philly subway platform on their way to school

By Kristen Johanson
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38h3xi_0egf5hWf00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — SEPTA is investigating after two people were seen having sex on a South Philly subway platform.

A man tweeted a picture of the incident, showing people undressed and one on top of the other at the Tasker-Morris Station. He said he’s a parent and his child witnessed the scene on his way to school, and other kids snapped the picture.

A spokesperson for SEPTA said officers were called to the station and briefly encountered the pair, who were by that point fully dressed. They walked out, and now police are reviewing surveillance video after receiving a complaint from the public.

The spokesperson added that police are typically focused on “highly trafficked areas or spots where [they] have reported problems” and were not monitoring that platform at the time.

Upon seeing the picture, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson commented that it was “totally unacceptable.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#South Philly#Sex#Kyw Newsradio#Tasker Morris Station#Septa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYW News Radio

Wednesday’s Child: Grace

Grace is a delightful teen who makes an impression on anyone who meets her. She’s been on a search for a permanent home but hasn’t found the right one yet. The only stipulation is that they bring the type of love to her that she plans to bring them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy