STORRS — UConn women’s basketball is no stranger to breezing through the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Over the past 29 years, the Huskies have beaten their first-round opponent by an average of 48.2 points. They are the winningest team in tournament history with a 125-21 overall record, including 27 straight first-round wins.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO