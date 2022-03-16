ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine & Warm Temps for Today & Tomorrow

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will get two more days of sunshine and warmer temperatures. We are looking at sunny...

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunshine Warm Temps For#Today Tomorrow
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
KSLA

Sunny and warm Wednesday; rain and storms on the way

(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We’ve made it half way through the work week and have paid off with today’s sunshine! Enjoy the weather today and for most of Thursday because Thursday evening showers and storms are back. We’ve got a GREAT weekend in store that comes to an end with another round of rain and storms early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM

Sunshine to end the week with a warming trend into the weekend

It is a cold start to the day but a warming trend also starts today. Highs reach the upper 30s today. Sunshine and dry conditions also return today, so it will be a nice end to the week. Overnight, we drop back into the teens for lows and clouds are on the increase. Dry conditions hold for Saturday morning with cloudy conditions. Passing showers move through during Saturday afternoon but will be light. Our warming trend continues into the weekend as highs reach the 40s on Saturday and Sunday we are into the 60s. More rain showers move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Heavier pockets of rain are possible early Sunday morning. General accumulation is about a quarter of an inch or less.
ENVIRONMENT
Dayton Daily News

Warming trend begins today; weekend brings season’s highest temps

A warming trend begins today before the warmest weather of the year so far arrives for this weekend. It will be sunny with today’s high temperature around 50 degrees, which is about 10 degrees higher than yesterday. However, a cool night is expected before the bigger warmup this weekend, with overnight temperatures dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC Connecticut

Sunshine Friday, Rain and Warmer Temps Ahead For Weekend

After a cold start Friday morning, temperatures will climb into the 30s during the day. Bright sunshine and little wind will help it feel a bit warmer Friday. Temperatures will increase over the weekend, with most of Connecticut seeing highs in the 40s on Saturday. A little light snow, sleet,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
AZFamily

Despite sunshine, cool temps continue across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- I hope you all enjoyed the weekend! Cooler air remains locked in place in the wake of the departing system. Despite ample sunshine this week, temperatures will continue to run below average for this time of year. Expect low desert highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s through Friday. High temperatures across the High Country will range from the upper 30s to lower 60s this week. The average high temperature for the Valley is around 75 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
WBTW News13

High temps soar to unseasonably warm levels

Happy Sunday my friends! Early fog is clearing up, and sunshine will win out today. If you thought Saturday was warm, today is going to be even toastier with highs soaring to a range of the mid-70s to mid-80s. Even more sun will work through, as well, which will make for poolside weather. All of […]
ENVIRONMENT
KHQ Right Now

Warming Temps Right Into a Wetter Weekend

The arctic air that has gripped the Inland Northwest through the middle of the week, and dropped temps down into the single digits, is finally taking the hint, and just in time for the weekend. Our warm-up looks to continue on Friday, as we bounce all the way back up...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm Temps, Rain Showers Heading Into The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temps in the upper 30s and low 40s tonight with a breezy southeast wind. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong south wind will boost temperatures to the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. A high of 66° in Chicago would be the warmest temperature since December 16th and more than 20 degrees above average. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon, but scattered showers and storms are likely by the mid to late evening. Rainfall amounts will be under a third of an inch for most locations. Rain chances decrease by sunrise Sunday. Windy and cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. High 44° TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 38° SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Showers and storms are likely in the evening. High 66° SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, and cooler. High 50° (Credit: CBS 2) Monday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, then falling temperatures and snow showers in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox11online.com

A very warm Wednesday before snow chances later this week

(WLUK) -- Very warm weather is expected today and above average temperatures continue into St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm with a high of 62. Wind will be southwest at 10 to 20 mph. How are you enjoying the warm March day? Share...
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

Heavy rain, strong storms possible later today

You’ll want to have your rain gear with you today. WSB’s meteorologists are tracking several rounds of rain and possible storms expected to move in Wednesday evening. The first round is predicted to be mainly downpours. Another round will move in later today, with the chance for isolated storms.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy