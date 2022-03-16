Sunshine & Warm Temps for Today & Tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temps in the upper 30s and low 40s tonight with a breezy southeast wind. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong south wind will boost temperatures to the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. A high of 66° in Chicago would be the warmest temperature since December 16th and more than 20 degrees above average. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon, but scattered showers and storms are likely by the mid to late evening. Rainfall amounts will be under a third of an inch for most locations. Rain chances decrease by sunrise Sunday. Windy and cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. High 44° TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 38° SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Showers and storms are likely in the evening. High 66° SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, and cooler. High 50° (Credit: CBS 2) Monday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, then falling temperatures and snow showers in the afternoon.

