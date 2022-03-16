One person killed, several hurt in fiery Fort Worth crash

One person has died in a two-car crash in Fort Worth.

Late Tuesday night, just past 11:00 p.m. police say two cars collided on the east-bound side of I-20 near McCart. One of the cars burst into flames.

When police and paramedics got there, they found one victim already dead and several others were hurt. Their names and conditions have not been released.

All east-bound lanes were closed for hours.

