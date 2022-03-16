Man fatally gunned down near Detroit's Wayne State University campus

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A man was shot dead early Wednesday morning near the Wayne State University campus.

Detroit police are investigating the shooting that happened next to the WSU Athletic Performance Center off of the Lodge Freeway at around 3:30 a.m.

Officials say a man was sitting inside a car in the parking lot of the Freedom Place Apartments at 1101 W. Warren Ave. when he was fatally gunned down.

Investigators say someone came up to the car and then there was an argument or disagreement before shots were fired.

No information about the victim has been released.

Police are currently looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest information.