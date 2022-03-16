ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bill to make daylight saving time permanent passes Senate

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KIAH
KIAH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CT9v7_0egewcu300

(NEXSTAR) –  A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent in the U.S. cleared the Senate Tuesday and now heads to the House of Representatives.

The Sunshine Protection Act would need to be approved by the House and then signed into law by President Joe Biden before it became official. Even then, it wouldn’t take effect until Nov. 20, 2023, to allow airlines and other industries to prepare, reports Reuters .

That means we would “fall back” for the final time in November 2023, then “spring forward” again once and for all in March 2024.

The change would mean later sunsets in the winter months, but it would also mean later sunrises.

Are there benefits to daylight saving time?

For example, the sun typically rises around 7:15 a.m. and sets around 4:30 p.m. on the first day of winter in New York City. Permanent daylight saving time would change sunrise to 8:15 a.m. and sunset to 5:30 p.m.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who sponsored the bill, touted various benefits of permanent daylight saving on the Senate floor, reports The Hill .

“There’s strong science behind it that is now showing and making people aware of the harm that clock switching has, there’s an increase in heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents,” he said.

Rubio and other Sunshine Protection Act supporters also say it would reduce crime in the evening hours and encourage more after-school physical activity for kids.

Most Americans just got done setting their clocks forwards an hour on Sunday when daylight saving time began. Hawaii and most of Arizona don’t observe the time change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIAH

Road Rules: Pedestrian Safety

HOUSTON, TX (Nexstar) – CW39 Houston and the Mokaram Law Firm want to make sure that our viewers stay safe on the roads. In order to do so, there are some safe driving tips you can follow.  CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe is with Sgt. DaShana Cheek in the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Florida State
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Houston, TX
Government
State
Hawaii State
KIAH

Road Rules: What to carry with you in your vehicle

HOUSTON (KIAH) We have another Road Rule to share with you this morning. CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Sgt. Dashana Cheek, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, for today’s Road Rule of the day in this segment sponsored by the Mokaram Law Firm. She asked, “what should we carry with us in our vehicles?
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
KIAH

Constables are prepared for spring break 2022

HOUSTON (KIAH) In preparation for the upcoming Spring Break, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office has prepared a Driving While Intoxicated Initiative with the mission of locating intoxicated and reckless drivers. We anticipate that this initiative will also prevent major accidents caused by excessive speed and or intoxicated drivers. Harris County Pct. 4 […]
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Nexstar#House#Reuters#Republican#Hill#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KIAH

Houston Happens LIVE at RodeoHouston celebrating Black Heritage Day

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens is live at RodeoHouston Friday to celebrate “Black Heritage Day.” Star Harvey is in for Maggie Flecknoe and she will be talking with folks at the rodeo about their experiences and why this day is so important to them. Join us at 9:30 this morning for a lot of fun this […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Travel Mom Deal! Hopper 3/3 Sale

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Spring is upon us and that means a lot of people are thinking about getting away. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe brought back someone who knows how to help people find the deals to do that, our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, to tell us about today’s 3/3 sale with the Hopper […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
344
Followers
217
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy