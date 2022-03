Italian luxury vehicle company Maserati has officially announced that it will go completely electric by 2025. To begin the process, Maserati is debuting its first electric vehicle model by 2023, starting with the GranTurismo “Folgore.” The EV is slated to be a 1,200 hp roadster and will run on an 800-volt battery. The automotive can hit a top speed of 190 mph as well as a sub-3-second 0-60. Alongside the GranTurismo, the new Grecale crossover is set to receive an electrified version that same year, for the SUV and Grancabrio GT. EV variants of the MC20, Quattroporte and the Levante SUV will also be debuted in 2025.

