I’m a junior at Boise High and a Youth Salmon Protector. I always went to Redfish Lake as a kid. But I never knew why it was called that. For Idaho’s ecosystems to thrive and survive, we need our anadromous fish. The only way to ensure we have a sustainable population of salmon in Idaho is to breach the four Lower Snake River dams. It’s time for a long-term economically efficient sustainable energy future for the Pacific Northwest. These dams are pointless, and 100% replaceable for all parties that use them. That’s why I support Congressman Simpson’s Columbia Basin Initiative, and I’m calling on Senator Crapo to do the same.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO