After experiencing a health incident last fall, Honorable Reverend Everett Mitchell now says, “life is a gift. I was treating life as a hustle, not as the gift it is.” In this episode of Black Oxygen, Hon Rev Mitchell discusses what he’s learned about the gift of life, being your authentic self instead of being on the hustle train, and navigating grief both in his roles as pastor,jJudge, and friend. We also refer back to an episode he was on in the first season of Black Oxygen when he talks about the book he wants to write, called Red Bird. This conversation is touching and profound – and stay until the end to hear an exciting announcement.

