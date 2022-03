POLTAVA OBLAST, Ukraine — Across the world, an English teacher from Knoxville starts his day by looking out the window and watching for planes. Terrance McKracken said his city of Poltava, around 200 miles from Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, has been lucky so far in the war. He said it has not been damaged, and the threats they saw in the early days of the invasion did not lead to devastation.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO