Amy, please tell us a little about yourself. Where were you born, raised and where do you live now. What’s your current career position?. I was born in Toledo, Ohio, a city on the Ohio/Michigan border. I migrated south to Columbus, Ohio for college and spent the majority of my adult life there with the exception of the almost 14 years I have lived in Nashville. I think one unique thing about my career is that I have been a boomerang employee on three different occasions — at Ohio State, The Columbus Foundation, and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee — having worked during two different periods at each.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO