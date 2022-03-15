ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House panel advances bill aiming to safeguard MN kids from social media rabbit hole

By Margaret Stevens
state.mn.us
 2 days ago

Minnesota could be a national leader in putting new guardrails on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. HF3724 would bar social media platforms from using algorithms to drive user-generated content to those under age 18. It was approved 15-1 by the House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee Tuesday and...

www.house.leg.state.mn.us

Minnesota House considers banning social media algorithms from targeting children

(The Center Square) – Social media platforms would be prohibited from using algorithms to target children under a bill advanced by a Minnesota House committee Tuesday. Rep. Kirstin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, sponsored the bill, HF 3724, after reading about the impact of social media on teenagers. She said in the House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee meeting the Child Internet Protection Act, which the federal government passed in 2000 and updated in 2011, does not cover social media platforms. Schools and libraries must educate minors about appropriate online behavior, including interactions on social networking websites, an FCC document said.
dot.LA

California Bill Would Let Parents Sue TikTok, Snap for Kids’ Social Media Addictions

California parents would be able to sue social media giants like TikTok and Snap for addicting their children to online apps under a new bill proposed by state lawmakers. The legislation, called the Social Media Platform Duty to Children Act, would hold social media companies accountable even if they did not deliberately make their platforms addictive. The proposed law would leave them open to lawsuits and civil penalties if they “knew or should have known” that their platform is addictive and harmful to children, according to the bill.
The Independent

Anti-trans Kristi Noem challenged on why 90% of LGBT+ teens in South Dakota suffer anxiety or depression

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has come under fire after she was left clueless about a question on why nearly 90 per cent of the state’s LGBTQ+ community had a high depression rate.Ms Noem, who signed an exclusionary bill that bars transgender girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams, was left stumped when she was confronted by a reporter with a statistic about the high rate of mental health issues suffered by the LGBT+ community in South Dakota.“I don’t know,” Ms Noem said. “That makes me sad, and we should figure it out.”Following her response, the White House...
protocol.com

Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill is about to become law. Tech companies have next to nothing to say about it.

Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk on Tuesday after passing in the state Senate and House. LGBTQ+ activists have been sounding the alarm for months, while President Joe Biden has called the bill “hateful.” Yet the tech industry has been awfully quiet. Though several companies have signed on to a mass petition to condemn the bill, no major tech companies with considerable workforces in the state have issued individual statements or otherwise publicly opposed the legislation that's about to become law.
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert Mocks Anti-Discrimination Legislation as ‘Bad Hair Bill’

On the House floor Monday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert characterized a prospective law designed to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style linked to their race or culture as “the bad hair bill.” Casting a proxy vote on behalf of her colleague, Boebert said, “Madame Speaker, as the member designated by Mr. Louie Gohmert, I inform the House that Mr. Gohmert will vote ‘NAY’ on HR 211-16, the bad hair bill.” The CROWN Act, for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” is in actuality HR 21-16, though Boebert added an extra “1” for unclear reasons. The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority to pass the House, was defeated later on Monday 235-188. Hours earlier, it had passed in Minnesota’s House 104-25. “Hair should never be a reason to be discriminated against,” Lisa Demuth, a Minnesota state representative, said. “It should never be a reason to either have an opportunity or not have an opportunity.”
Washington Post

The Trump administration got exactly what it wanted from the 2020 Census

The Trump administration might have failed in its effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from the U.S. Census. But it still managed to get exactly what it wanted: a less accurate count that diminishes minority communities in the United States. The Census Bureau reported on Thursday that the 2020 Census undercounted...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sixty-five businesses sign ad in newspaper calling on Texas governor to abandon anti-LGBTQ+ initiatives

A number of high-powered global businesses called on Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) to abandon the state's anti-LGBTQ+ initiatives. Sixty-five companies including Apple, Capital One, Google, Ikea, Johnson & Johnson, LinkedIn, Macy's, Microsoft, PayPal, and Yahoo signed the open letter. "Discrimination is bad for business" the headline read in an advertisement in Friday's The Dallas Morning News newspaper.
Yuma Daily Sun

House panel OKs transgender sports bill

PHOENIX – Saying boys are inherently stronger, a House panel voted Wednesday to ban anyone born male from competing in sports for girls, regardless of whether they have undergone transition surgery and hormone replacement. “SB 1165 protects opportunities for women and girls in athletics by ensuring a level playing...
Hypebae

Disney Is Now Opposed to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill

Disney has announced that it is opposed to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It was previously revealed that the company financed some of the bill’s supporters in the state legislature, which upset a lot of the public. Bob Chapek, Disney’s CEO, acknowledged on Wednesday that...
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky Senate panel OKs bill aimed at energy boycotts

A Kentucky Senate panel has advanced a proposal that would keep state government from doing business with financial companies that have decided to cut their investments in fossil fuels. It would also require the Kentucky state treasurer to publish, maintain and update a list of financial companies engaged in energy...
