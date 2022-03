Say what you will about Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy but despite its failure to leave a positive mark on fans, at the end of the day, you can't deny that it still had its redeeming qualities. One of which of course is Daisy Ridley's character Rey who pretty much served as the face of the trilogy. Now, The Rise of Skywalker may have marked the end of the storied Skywalker saga but the uber-divisive Episode IX left the door wide open for Rey's potential return to the franchise.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO