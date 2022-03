DEAR HARRIETTE: After months of searching for a new job, I finally got an offer. The person who offered me the job just so happens to be the aunt of a former friend of mine. I had no idea that this woman was the general manager of the company when I applied. When she and I finally spoke, she made it clear that the reason she chose me for the job was because I am her niece’s friend. I failed to mention that her niece and I had had a falling out several months ago and are no longer friends. Is this something that I should mention? Is it wrong to accept this offer? — Total Coincidence.

