Seneca Falls Woman Arrested After Dispute

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Henrietta man following an investigation into a traffic stop that occurred in the Town of Ontario. Deputies arrested Louis Zito, 29, of Mossy Oak Cove in the Town of Henrietta for 1 count of DWI Common Law, 1 Count of DWI .08% or Greater BAC, and 2 Counts of Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign. The charges stem from a traffic stop investigation and it is alleged that Zito was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition. During the traffic stop investigation Zito failed Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and was taken into custody. Zito was then transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for processing where Zito provided a breath sample yielding a .11 BAC.

3 DAYS AGO