ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Juvenile Justice Continues To Lead Netflix Top Non-English TV Show Rankings

By Geca Flores
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuvenile Justice takes the lead in Netflix Non-English TV Series rankings for 2 consecutive weeks. Juvenile Justice is following the footsteps of All of Us Are Dead and Squid Game for showing dominance in Netflix's global charts. Although it failed to reign in the worldwide top TV shows like...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, March 7

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Pieces of Her, Worst Roommate Ever, and Inventing Anna. Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list got a new No. 1 over the weekend that's still at the top of the chart on Monday, March 7. The show is Pieces of Her, a thriller starring the great Toni Collette that isn't as great as she is. No. 2 is the true crime docuseries Worst Roommate Ever, followed by grifter limited series Inventing Anna, which is holding on at No. 3 after several weeks on the chart. No. 4 is Love Is Blind, a relatively low placement on the list compared to the cultural impact Shake had during the reunion episode. That guy was buggin'. Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series to the hit historical drama Vikings that topped the list for a good chunk of last week, is down to No. 5.
TV SERIES
CNET

The Best Reality TV Shows on Netflix

When it comes to reality TV, Netflix has a lot to offer. And I mean a lot. Dig deep enough, and you'll encounter some wacky-sounding offerings, including a show where contestants try to make gourmet meals out of leftovers (Best Leftovers Ever!) and a series that's all about "animal influencers" (Pet Stars). Those could be good. Honestly, I haven't spent time with them. What I do know is that the streamer offers some unmissable options, which need to make it into your TV watching routine.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Gong Hyo Jin Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is The 'Queen of Romantic Comedy'?

Apart from her award-winning K-dramas, Gong Hyo Jin's net worth includes several properties in Seoul. Hailed as South Korea's "queen of romantic comedy," Gong Yo Jin cemented her name in the industry with award-winning K-dramas and her non-stereotypical roles. The 41-year-old actress wowed the viewers with her diversity in acting....
WORLD
Primetimer

Parents TV Council denounces Disney+'s plan to announce Daredevil and other mature Netflix Marvel shows

The conservative watchdog says the inclusion of Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders dilutes Disney's family-friendly brand. “For more than 98 years, the Walt Disney Company has been synonymous with the words Family Friendly, and I can think of no other corporation in American history that has been built more squarely on the backs – and on the wallets – of parents and families,” Tim Winter, president of the Parents Television and Media Council, said in a statement. “The company’s eponymous platform Disney Plus logically marketed itself as a family-friendly streaming service, and parents have placed their trust in Disney to deliver just that.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Song Kang
epicstream.com

Kim Nam Gil Net Worth 2022: How Rich is Through the Darkness Actor?

Kim Nam Gil is set to appear in tvN’s new drama, Island. Kim Nam Gil found his luck in the TV and film industry, although he began his career with a minor role. In 1999, Kim Nam Gil officially started his journey as an actor when he landed a role in the KBS youth drama, School 1. He had to wait for four years before expanding his network by passing MBC’s Talent Audition in 2003.
WORLD
Variety

‘Reacher’ Becomes First Amazon TV Series to Top Nielsen SVOD Rankings

Click here to read the full article. “Reacher” is the first Amazon Prime Video TV series to top Nielsen’s streaming rankings. Previously, the Amazon comedy “Coming 2 America” landed in first place, but this marks the first for a TV show from the streaming service. For the week of Feb. 7-Feb. 13, the action-thriller show came in at No. 1 on the Top 10 list of SVOD titles, with 1.589 billion minutes watched during its first full week of availability. Per Nielsen, “The audience for the action thriller starring Alan Ritchson largely skewed male (58%), while increasing its viewership from younger...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

What Time Does Moon Knight Come Out? Release Time Revealed

The debut of Moon Knight is nearing and the show is one of the most highly anticipated ones as it marks the entry of yet another character that many Marvel cinematic Universe fans have been hoping to see in the franchise. His origins will be intricately unveiled as he turns from one person to another. What time will the show be out on Disney Plus so everyone could set a countdown, right?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Delinquency#Juvenile Justice#Non English#Colombian#British
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Euphoria Season 2: This is How Toxic the Set Was, Sources Say

A report details numerous sources claiming the Euphoria Season 2 set was a toxic work environment. In response to recent concerns about working conditions on Euphoria Season 2, HBO has issued an official statement stating that no "formal complaints" were received during production and that the safety of cast and crew members was paramount.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

MCU Fans are Furious at Marvel Studios Over Major Kamala Khan Change

After months of anticipation, Marvel Studios finally unleashed the official trailer for their upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff show Ms. Marvel and for the most part, the reception has been favorable. I say that because despite the excitement the teaser delivered, there are fans who weren't pleased to see the studio make drastic changes to Kamala Khan, the show's lead character.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Netflix Turning Hit Charlie Hunnam Movie Into a TV Show

Netflix is in talks to develop a series based on Guy Ritchie's hit movie The Gentlemen. Ritchie is involved in the project and co-wrote the pilot with Matthew Read. The Gentlemen hit theaters in 2020 and stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, and Henry Goulding. McConaughey starred in The...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Dr. Seuss TV Shows Coming to Netflix in Wake of Recent Controversies

Netflix is teaming up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to adopt five of the author's best-known books, the streamer announced Tuesday. One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, and Horton Hears a Who! will be turned into series, while The Sneetches will be developed into a special. None of the projects are related to the six books Dr. Seuss Enterprises took out of print due to racist imagery last year.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 11 Release Date

My Dress-Up Darling episode 11 release date is available below. As the first season of My Dress-Up Darling comes to an end, fans are looking forward to My Dress-Up Darling episode 11. Previously, Marin and the Inui sisters had their photoshoot in the hospital. Gojo and Marin decide to call each other after the shoot where he told her that Shinju visited him at home. Marin felt jealous.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

BLACKPINK Jennie Reaches New Record That No Female K-pop Solo Artist Scored Before

BLACKPINK Jennie became the first female K-pop artist to reach the milestone. BLACKPINK Jennie is building her own empire in the K-pop industry. Long before BLACKPINK debuted, Jennie already caught people’s eyes after the official blog of YG Entertainment uploaded a photo of her through the teaser Who’s that girl? In 2012. At that time, she became the most searched topic under the name Mystery Girl.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Eyeing Netflix Star as The Batman Universe's Harley Quinn

A new Harley Quinn actress is arriving in the DC universe. There's no denying that Warner Bros. struck gold with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and with the unprecedented success the Matt Reeves-directed film is currently enjoying, it surely open the doors for more stories to be explored. Now, it looks like the Batverse is truly on its way to becoming a full-blown shared universe, spawning various spinoff projects. The latest report swirling around the internet is that Matt Reeves will also be bringing beloved DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to the mix.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Moon Knight Episodes 1-4 Runtimes Revealed

Moon Knight is about to arrive by the end of the month and the excitement continues with the debut of the character in the MCU. With his very own introductory series, the runtimes of the first four episodes are now revealed and it seems to be following the footsteps of the previous Marvel shows that already came out on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy