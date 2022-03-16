Juvenile Justice Continues To Lead Netflix Top Non-English TV Show Rankings

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Pieces of Her, Worst Roommate Ever, and Inventing Anna. Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list got a new No. 1 over the weekend that's still at the top of the chart on Monday, March 7. The show is Pieces of Her, a thriller starring the great Toni Collette that isn't as great as she is. No. 2 is the true crime docuseries Worst Roommate Ever, followed by grifter limited series Inventing Anna, which is holding on at No. 3 after several weeks on the chart. No. 4 is Love Is Blind, a relatively low placement on the list compared to the cultural impact Shake had during the reunion episode. That guy was buggin'. Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series to the hit historical drama Vikings that topped the list for a good chunk of last week, is down to No. 5.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO