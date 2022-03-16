ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Jamie Quam named new development director at Centro Hispano of Dane County

By David Dahmer
Madison365
Madison365
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jamie Quam has been named the new development director at Centro Hispano of Dane County. “I am so excited to have Jamie join the team at Centro. Every day I am inspired by the dreams and determination of our staff and community,” Karen Menéndez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano,...

madison365.com

Comments / 0

