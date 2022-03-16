Jamie Quam named new development director at Centro Hispano of Dane County

This is the fifth of a five-part series. Part one is here, part two is here, part three is here and part four is here. is the Executive Chef/Founder of Wild Bearies, an educational, community outreach nonprofit that strives to bring ancestral foods to communities in a nurturing and nourishing way. After having been a traditional foods cook, and worked in the restaurant industry for over a decade, Elena shifted her focus several years ago to community building as she merged her passions and focused on educating through indigenous foods. Elena is the Food and Culinary Program Coordinator for the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance as well as in partnerships with the Intertribal Agriculture Council, Meskwaki Food Sovereignty Initiative and UW Horticulture Department.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO