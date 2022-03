Melody Holt and the rest of the LAMH cast aren’t strangers to drama. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” is a smash hit for OWN. However, some fans have complained about the drama. They didn’t anticipate that the demise of Martell Holt and Melody Holt’s marriage would play out on the show. But that’s exactly what happened. Interestingly enough, their drama affected the rest of the cast. After Martell’s longtime affair became a hot topic, Martell made accusations. And he accused Marsau Scott of cheating on LaTisha Scott. In fact, Martell alleged that Marsau slept with 20 different women. This of course caused issues in Marsau and Martell’s friendship. Although Martell would later say he made up the accusations to get even, Martell’s former mistress Arionne Curry also accused Marsau of cheating.

