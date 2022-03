The courts have spoken. The lines are drawn. And the campaigning has begun. Now that Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has approved the legislative voting maps, there are no more shoes left to drop in the ten-year redistricting process. Candidates now know exactly whom they will vie to represent and can begin the tedious process of logging signatures, filing election papers, canvassing for votes; and, we almost forgot, raising money.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO