State Street stock (NYSE: STT) has declined 3.8% in the last week, underperforming the S&P 500 (up 3.8%). Further, the stock lost more than the broader markets over the last ten days (16% vs 1.8%) and the one month (11% vs 2.7%). The recent stock market turmoil was due to the recently released inflation figures, the expectation of higher than anticipated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and the tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO