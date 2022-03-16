ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Easter Eggs Hunts in Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky

Easter isn't Easter without a good, old-fashioned Easter Egg Hunt. After many organizations were forced to either cancel or rework the way they held their hunts over the past couple of years due to COVID, most are bringing them back for the 2022 Easter holiday now that COVID numbers in our...

My 1053 WJLT

Mark Your Calendars For Tox Away Day In Downtown Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District's annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program offers you the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous chemicals. I would be willing to bet that it has been quite some time since you have gone through all of your drawers and cabinets in your house...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The Complete Guide to Kids Summer Camps in Southern Indiana

There are two different perspectives on summer break — the kid's perspective and the parent's perspective. For the kids, it means a needed rest from homework, tests, and sitting behind a desk for seven or so hours a day. It means carefree days of sleeping in and spending the day watching TV, playing video games, or playing outside. For parents, it's anything but carefree. It means trying to figure out what you're going to do with your kids while you're at work. Unless you have teenagers old enough to stay home by themselves, you have to have somewhere to take your kids while you put your time in at the office. Of course, daycare is an option, and there are many, many great daycare options in southern Indiana, but if you're looking for something a little different to fill those carefree days of summer, a summer camp is a great option. Not only does it give you peace of mind knowing your kids are somewhere safe, but it also gives them the chance to experience a wide variety of activities they may not always have the opportunity to experience.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Why Gas is Cheaper in Kentucky Compared to Indiana

The price of gas continues to climb seemingly on a daily basis. As of this writing (Friday, March 11th, 2022), the national average is $4.33 per gallon for regular (the 87 octane most of us use) according to AAA. That's up two cents from yesterday, and well above the previous record of $4.10 back in 2008 before the financial crisis. Unfortunately, it looks like may be a while before we see them drop back down with some experts suggesting the higher prices will likely be around for "for weeks if not months," according to CBS News. There are a number of reasons for the spike in prices, none of which I'll get into here because that's not the point of this article. If you want more on that, the CBS News article I referenced two sentences ago explores those reasons in-depth. What I'm here to explore is why those of us living in Indiana, particularly the southern part of the state, find ourselves paying 20 to 25 cents more a gallon than our friends and neighbors just south of us in Kentucky.
My 1053 WJLT

What Is the Louisville, Kentucky Can Opener?

A Louisville Can Opener? Let's just say it's more of a where, than a what. And, except in very rare occasions, it doesn't even open a can. It has become super famous. The Courier Journal explains it like this,. The can opener is something of a legend in Louisville, with...
My 1053 WJLT

Zipline Underground Through A Laser Light Show In Louisville

Louisville Mega Cavern will be transforming its underground zipline course into a massive laser light show zipline course. Louisville Mega Cavern is one of the largest caverns in the United States. Hence why it's called the "Mega" Cavern. If you've never been there before, there's so much more to it than just walking through a giant cave. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, Lights Under Louisville, the world's only fully underground holiday light show. This month, they'll have another cool attraction that you and the family might want to experience.
My 1053 WJLT

Food Trucks Coming To Newburgh’s Friedman Park Each Week Starting This Spring

Newburgh's Friedman Park will soon be home to a weekly food truck party. In case you didn't know, we have quite the selection of food trucks in the Evansville area. Many of them come together for weekly events during the spring and summer at places like Market On Main in downtown Evansville, Farm 57, and there is even a new food truck park coming to Evansville on the corner of Lincoln and Kentucky Avenues. It was only a matter of time before Warrick County got in on the food truck party fun.
My 1053 WJLT

Jasper, Indiana has Advanced to the Elite 8 in The 2022 Strongest Town Contest

When I hear the town of Jasper, Indiana mentioned, several memories come to mind. Back in the day, I worked for Nobel Romans Pizza and there was a location in Jasper. I also worked for Buehler's Buy-Low in the 90s and the corporate headquarters was located in Jasper. There was also the time that I almost drove off of the road because I was distracted by a giant flag as I drove into town. Of course, Jasper is known for a lot more than my silly stories, and the small town in Indiana is getting some national attention.
My 1053 WJLT

“American Pickers” Looking for Indiana Collectors to Film With This May

Antiquing, aka picking, has become big business over the last several years, thanks in no small part to television shows like American Pickers. Actually, I'm not sure if the History Channel series contributed to the popularity of picking, or if it was the other way around - American Pickers became a hit because of the popularity of picking. I guess at this point it doesn't really matter, the show is still wildly popular, and they're planning a return trip to Indiana this summer.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Clearest Lake In Kentucky Is Also the Deepest With A Beautiful White Sandy Beach – See More Photos and Videos

Life on the lake is my kinda life. The warm breeze, sunshine, and beautiful, unsalted water was, and still is, heaven to me. To me, there is nothing like it. Salt life is great and all, but there is one thing I don't like about it, salt. Last year, we went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and I spent most of my time at the pool rather than the beach.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

It Is Baby Bison Season in Parts of Western Kentucky and Tennessee

Depending on how old you are, the thought of bison may trigger memories of playing Oregon Trail back in middle school and hoping that your family didn't die of dysentery. Fortunately, no one really died of dysentery in 8th-grade Computer Lab and we don't have to time travel back to the days of early settlers to experience the sight of bison in the wild, although if you spot one, you do want to be sure that you keep your distance.
TENNESSEE STATE
