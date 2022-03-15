Aware teams with MFA provider to fight ransomware, makes $2.5M strategic investment

Tampa-based Florida Funders, recognized as the top VC in the Southeast region by Pitchbook, announced an investment in SecureCo, a company that provides next-generation cybersecurity protection for data-in-transit, allowing for government entities, businesses and critical infrastructure. Florida Funders invested in SecureCo’s $2.5 million seed round from the Florida Funders’ Fund 2 LLC. The financial terms of the investment were not disclosed. The funding will be used to support the development and commercialization of SecureCo’s product for existing federal customers and expansion into industrial and commercial markets, according to Florida Funders' announcement this week. “With today’s challenging online environment, SecureCo fills a hole in the market with its comprehensive and unique approach to the ever-evolving risks associated with network security,” Tom Wallace, managing partner at Florida Funders, said in a news release.

