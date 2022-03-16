ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court to hear arguments over ballot question

New Haven Register
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A challenge to Marsy's law is among...

www.nhregister.com

NBCMontana

Judge hears arguments in challenges over new election laws

HELENA, Mont. — A Yellowstone County judge heard arguments over the constitutionality of four new laws the 2021 Legislature said were meant to make the state's elections more secure. Attorneys for the ACLU of Montana and others said Thursday that bills to end election day voter registration, to disallow...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
UPI News

Supreme Court declines to hear Bill Cosby case

March 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from prosecutors seeking to overturn a Pennsylvania court's decision to free the actor from prison last June. The decision not to hear the case was revealed in a brief order which did not note any...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Haven Register

Court: Report on top cop's racist comments must be released

New Jersey’s Supreme Court has ruled the public has a right to see the internal affairs report from the case of the city of Elizabeth’s former police director, who resigned after an investigation found he used racist and sexist language to refer to department personnel. James Cosgrove, the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
buzzfeednews.com

The Government Missed A Key Deadline In A Jan. 6 Conspiracy Case. Then Things Got Messy.

WASHINGTON — When Lucas Denney was arrested on Dec. 13 in Kinney County, Texas, the charges featured some of the most serious felonies to date in any of the hundreds of cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was accused of conspiring with a codefendant as part of a self-proclaimed militant group called the “Patriot Boys.” He was also charged with obstructing Congress, assaulting police, interfering with police during a civil disorder, and illegally being in a restricted area around the Capitol with a weapon.
U.S. POLITICS
New Haven Register

CT GOP lawmakers call for suspension of state, federal gas tax

HARTFORD - Connecticut Senate and House Republicans are calling on state lawmakers to temporarily suspend the state gross receipts tax on gasoline as gas prices continue to surge. Connecticut Republican lawmakers gathered in Hartford for a press conference announcing their call to suspend the state's gross receipts tax on gasoline,...
HARTFORD, CT
POPSUGAR

In Monumental News, the House of Representatives Passes the CROWN Act

After years of activists fighting against natural hair discrimination, on Friday March 18, the United States House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act. The act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," is legislation that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, like braids, twists, locs, and knots. It was first introduced to Congress in January 2019, but this is the first step on a federal level needed to officially get the bill signed into law.
