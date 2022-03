-- "Our scoreboard today as we mourn the loss of dear friends, fierce competitors, and golf lovers. We are deeply saddened by the tragic events of last night. As we found out the devastating news we canceled the rest of the tournament and met this morning to pray for the lives lost and the families affected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the University of the Southwest and all the lives affected by this tragedy. We have cleared the rest for the scoreboard and left the USW mens and womens scoreboard in honor."

ANDREWS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO