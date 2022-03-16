ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen Says Government Crackdowns On Short Sellers Would Be A Good Use Of Taxpayer Money

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d731z_0egekazl00

GameStop Corp. GME chairman and Chewy Inc. CHWY co-founder Ryan Cohen said that the government should crack down on hedge fund short sellers to make good use of taxpayer money.

What Happened: Cohen made the comment on Twitter, after having earlier called short sellers “the dumb stormtroopers of the investing galaxy.”

[WATCH NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Watch.

Why It Matters: It was reported in February that federal prosecutors have ramped up a probe into the activities of short-sellers, focusing on their potential use of illegal market manipulation such as “spoofing” and “scalping.”

GameStop was among the most heavily shorted stocks last year. The stock — a darling of the Reddit investor forum r/WallStreetBets — spiked in January 2021 as a wave of buying by bullish retail traders created a short squeeze. This resulted in huge losses for hedge fund short-sellers who had bet against these stocks.

GameStop continues to see high interest from retail investors ahead of the announcement of its fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

Its short percent of float has risen 8.53% since its last quarterly earnings report. The company said it has 11.94 million shares sold short, which is 18.95% of all its regular shares that are available for trading.

Price Action: GameStop closed 5.8% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $82.64, but lost almost 1% in the after-hours session to $81.85.

Photo by Bill Jerome on Wikimedia

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Most Women Use Marijuana To Relieve Stress, Men Choose Cannabis Flower Over Edibles, New Survey Shows

Healthcare technology company Veriheal announced findings from its annual Medical Cannabis Preference Report, a segmented survey of registered medical cannabis patients that illuminates which types of cannabis products are preferred by men and women and what product offerings patients most hope to see available in dispensaries. “Veriheal seeks to give...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In ADI: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.81 shares of Analog Devices at the time with $100. This investment in ADI would have produced an average annual return of 9.74%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

BBBY Stock: Ryan Cohen Steps In, Short Sellers Scramble

Bed Bath & Beyond stock (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report frequently ranks among the most discussed tickers on Reddit forums. The stock's latest meme-style move happened on March 7th. In premarket action, shares were up a mind-twisting 85% (see below) after former Chewy CEO and current GameStop chair Ryan Cohen announced that he owns nearly 10% of Bed Bath & Beyond.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Gamestop Corp#Gme#Chewy Inc#Chwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Benzinga

Insiders Sell More Than $321M Of 4 Stocks

The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its policy decision today, with markets expecting a 25bps increase in the fed funds rate. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Apple Stock? Kevin O'Leary Thinks So

With Apple Inc AAPL shares down nearly 15% since the start of the year, Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, is looking to increase his exposure. "Apple is in a different category," O'Leary said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." O'Leary's Thesis: Most of the issues weighing on the...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

WallStreetBets or Ryan Cohen: Who Saved GameStop?

While GameStop stock trades at a fraction of its 2021 highs, it has witnessed a turnaround. From a debt-laden company with falling revenues, GameStop is now a debt-free company with reasonably sound financials. Did Reddit group WallStreetBets or Ryan Cohen save GameStop?. Article continues below advertisement. The short squeeze in...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

GME Chairman Ryan Cohen Is Buying BBBY as an Activist Investor

Gamestop (GME) chairman and Chewy (CHWY) founder Ryan Cohen has made a name for himself in the retail investor playbook. As the largest shareholder of GME — owning an estimated 10 percent of the stock — his investments signal importance in many traders’ minds. Now, as Cohen admits to holding a substantial stake of intermittent meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), the stock is surging by more than half.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
116K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy