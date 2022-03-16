ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Spanish, Czech emission aid schemes gained EU clearance

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWBIo_0egekVX000

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU competition regulators on Wednesday cleared a 2.9-billion-euro ($3.2 billion) Spanish scheme and a 1.4-billion-euro Czech scheme to compensate energy-intensive companies for higher electricity prices related to indirect emission costs under the EU emissions trading system (ETS).

Both measures allow a partial refund to companies of the indirect emission costs incurred in the previous year, with the final payment to be made in 2031. The maximum aid will be equal to 75% of the indirect emission costs incurred.

“The support measure is aimed at reducing the risk of ‘carbon leakage’, where companies relocate their production to countries outside the EU with less ambitious climate policies, resulting in less economic activity in the EU and no reduction in greenhouse gas emissions globally,” the European Commission said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9093 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Greenhouse Gas#Emissions Trading#Czech#Spanish#The European Commission
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Reuters

368K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy