(Elk Horn) Five girls are out for track at Exira-EHK. The Spartan roster will be made up of mostly mid-distance runners. Head coach Cory Bartz says they’ll do a lot of mixing and matching with 200’s, 400’s, and 800’s while also trying to fill a couple of field events. Macy Emgarten is the only senior on the team. “We are going to try and get her in the 200 and open 400 maybe or throw a relay together. If we can get Macy’s time down in the 200 another second or so that could put her in the hunt to qualify for state.”

ELK HORN, IA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO